Teens shoplifted $1000 of beauty products: police

Two teenage girls have been referred to Youth Aid after shoplifting about $1000 worth of products from a Dunedin store, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee said the 14-year-olds were caught shoplifting at Farmers by store security.

‘‘They had entered the store multiple times over the weekend, shoplifting beauty products.

‘‘The value of the items stolen is approximately $1000.’’

Sgt Lee said police managed to recover 18 stolen products that the girls still had in their possession when caught.

‘‘Both have been referred to Youth Aid."