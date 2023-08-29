Tuesday, 29 August 2023

Teens shoplifted $1000 of beauty products: police

    By John Lewis
    Two teenage girls have been referred to Youth Aid after shoplifting about $1000 worth of products from a Dunedin store, police say.

    Sergeant Matt Lee said the 14-year-olds were caught shoplifting at Farmers by store security.

    ‘‘They had entered the store multiple times over the weekend, shoplifting beauty products.

    ‘‘The value of the items stolen is approximately $1000.’’

    Sgt Lee said police managed to recover 18 stolen products that the girls still had in their possession when caught.

    ‘‘Both have been referred to Youth Aid."

     

