Teens tracked after trying to steal muscle car: police

Two Dunedin teens were sniffed out by police dogs and arrested after allegedly trying to steal a muscle car in Green Island early today.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to an address in Allen Rd at 12.50am.

A resident had caught a couple of youths trying to break in to a Chrysler Charger parked at their property, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A police dog team was deployed and followed a strong track to an address in Abbotsford where two 15-year-old boys were found and arrested.

The pair were being kept in custody to appear in the Dunedin Youth Court today, charged with unlawful interference with a motor vehicle.

Meanwhile, at 11am on Sunday, police located a stolen Toyota outside Night ‘n Day Balclutha.

The vehicle had been stolen from Invercargill by two boys, aged 15 and 16, Snr Sgt Bond alleged.

The pair had driven it north before stopping at the convenience store and were caught on CCTV, after which they were arrested.

They would appear in the Dunedin Youth Court this morning charged with unlawfully taking a motor vehicle and possessing utensils to convert a motor vehicle, Snr Sgt Bond said.