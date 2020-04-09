Trio charged over petrol station robbery, ram-raid

Three men who allegedly committed an armed robbery of a petrol station followed by a ram-raid two days later remain in custody.

Tyrone Kamal Henare (27) and his brother Dakia John Henare (24) appeared in the Dunedin District Court this week on charges of aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and possessing a shotgun.

They did not apply for bail and will appear in court again next month.

Another 31-year-old man facing identical charges was due to have his first court hearing on Monday but was undergoing surgery in Dunedin Hospital.

When his case was called again the following day, he was unable to attend on medical grounds.

He too was remanded to the same court date as his co-defendants by consent.

The defendant - whose name was suppressed until he had a lawyer assigned - was dropped off at hospital on April 2 with a gunshot wound, police said.

They believed the Henares later crashed into a bus in Hanover St before fleeing the scene.

The trio are accused of robbing the Z service station in Kaikorai Valley Rd of tobacco and cash on March 23 while wielding a shotgun.

Two days later, in the early hours of the morning a car reversed into the doors of Mobil in Factory Rd, Mosgiel.

A police spokeswoman at the time said it appeared only a till drawer had been taken in the burglary.

Police were seeking more information from the public regarding the Hanover St crash and urged any witnesses to contact Detective Constable Hamish Fraser by phoning 105 and quoting file 200403/9461.

Information could be passed on anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

- rob.kidd@odt.co.nz