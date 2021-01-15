Trio seen trashing abandoned car: police

An abandoned car has allegedly been trashed by a group of men near Lawyers Head in Dunedin.

About 10.15pm a vehicle was flipped on to its side, smashing a window and causing it to leak petrol in John Wilson Ocean Dr, Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen, of Dunedin, said.

Witnesses told police that three males got out of the vehicle, then got into another and left the area, Snr Sgt Dinnissen said.

The damaged car appeared to have been abandoned in the area for months, he said.