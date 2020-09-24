Trio of teen fire starters identified

Dunedin Police have identified three youths who allegedly started two fires in the Green Island area earlier this week.

Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a fire was lit in an abandoned tunnel under the Southern Motorway on Tuesday at 3pm.

Another one was lit at 5.30pm near trees in Abbotsford.

‘‘The fire got out of hand but Fire and Emergency New Zealand were in the area and were able to extinguish it quickly.’’

He said police had strong lines of inquiry, thanks to members of the community who took video and photos of an 18-year-old, a 16-year-old and a 14-year-old who were in the area.

Police were investigating the 18-year-old and the younger two had been referred to Youth Aid.

