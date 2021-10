Aerial of the Dunedin Town Belt showing Prospect Park. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

A man gave three young women in Dunedin a scare last night when he shone a torch into their car before pulling out what appeared to be a weapon.

Senior Sergeant Craig Dinnissen said the women were sitting inside a car parked near Prospect Park in North Dunedin at 10.30pm on Sunday when the man revealed what looked like a screw driver or a knife.

The women immediately drove off, while the man followed on foot for a length of time.

Police searched for the man but could not locate him.