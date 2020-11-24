Tuesday, 24 November 2020

Ute ends up on side after rolling down bank

    By Emma Perry
    A ute which ended up on its side after rolling down a bank was being reversed by an alleged drink-driver.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said about 8pm police were called to Rotoiti St, Maia.

    They discovered a 56-year-old man had tried reversing his work ute down a bank, before it rolled, coming to rest beside the shed of another property, after finishing his building work at the neighbours' house.

    ‘‘The ute ended up rolling down the bank and it rested on its side against the neighbours shed.’’

    He said the man was taken back to the police station where he was found to have a breath-alcohol level of 400mcg.

    He was charged with careless driving and issued an infringement notice.

    The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

     

