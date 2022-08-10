Victim says she forgives partner

A woman whose nose was "broken and disfigured", needing several surgeries, says she forgives the man who punched her.

The victim was granted name suppression and therefore the Otago Daily Times cannot name her 50-year-old partner, who appeared in the Dunedin District Court yesterday for wounding with reckless disregard.

Judge David Robinson jailed the defendant for 17 months but gave leave for that to be converted to home detention should an appropriate address become available.

The couple, who had been together for two years, were at the victim’s North Dunedin home on June 20 when a "heated discussion" arose.

As the woman spoke to her teenage son, the defendant entered the hallway, "became enraged" and punched her in the face.

She tried to parry the blow but it connected with her hand and nose.

Court documents said the nose was so badly broken, the skin at its bridge was "punctured".

In a statement the victim said she suffered significant blood loss and doctors diagnosed a suspected broken cheek bone too.

She described the initial surgery to straighten the bone as "very traumatic", especially since she had to remain conscious for the procedure.

The woman suffered migraines for more than a month after the incident and said more surgery was scheduled.

"The pain and discomfort will be ongoing," Judge Robinson said.

The victim said she was particularly saddened the attack took place in front of her son but she had forgiven the defendant.

"The positive thing is she wants to see you get the help you need and ... strategies to control your anger," the judge said.

The defendant had a lengthy criminal history stretching back to 1988 and alcohol had repeatedly been a factor in his offending. Though there were hints of him attempting to shift the blame, Judge Robinson accepted there was evidence of some remorse shown through his guilty plea and keenness to attend restorative justice.