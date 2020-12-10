Thursday, 10 December 2020

10.46 am

Woman assaulted in Octagon

    By Emma Perry
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Dunedin police are investigating after a  26-year-old woman was assaulted in The Octagon last night.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called about 11pm.

    The people responsible for the assault had not been identified, he said, but police were investigating the incident.

    An hour later, police were called to another fight in the city but those involved had left before officers arrived.

     

    drivesouth-pow-classic-2.png

     

    Advertisement

    postanote_header_620_x_80.png

    postanote_620_x_25.jpg

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter