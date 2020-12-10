Woman assaulted in Octagon

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin police are investigating after a 26-year-old woman was assaulted in The Octagon last night.
Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said officers were called about 11pm.
The people responsible for the assault had not been identified, he said, but police were investigating the incident.
An hour later, police were called to another fight in the city but those involved had left before officers arrived.