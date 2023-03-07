Woman caught speeding twice in one day

A woman who said she was running late for work will need to find other means to arrive on time after she was stopped for speeding twice north of Dunedin.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said the ute was first stopped travelling 125kmh at 5.15pm on SH1 between Palmerston and Waikouaiti.

The driver was issued an infringement notice and a $170 fine and allowed to continue.

Police continued to head south towards Dunedin and saw what appeared to be the driver pulled over on the side of the road mounting a radar detector on their vehicle.

The detector did not stop her from being caught out again as police observed the same ute speeding behind them at 147kmh.

She was stopped a second time and issued a second infringement notice that carries 50 demerit points, had her licence suspended 28 days and given a $630 fine.

"She’s just trying to get away with it. She knows police are in the area because we have literally just stopped her," Snr Sgt Bond said.

"She’s seen the police car that’s stopped her, she’s then continued to go faster than what she was the first time."

"Now she has to take the bus for the next 28 days."