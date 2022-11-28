Wrong-way driver almost hit police officers

Police are still searching for a driver who went the wrong way around Dunedin’s Octagon and almost hit officers.

Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it went anti-clockwise around the Octagon about 2.45am yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

The vehicle almost hit police and fled.

Police followed a line of inquiry and found the vehicle in Ann St at 11am.

The vehicle was impounded and police continued to make inquiries to locate the driver.