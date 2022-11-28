Monday, 28 November 2022

Wrong-way driver almost hit police officers

    By Wyatt Ryder
    1. News
    2. Dunedin
    3. Crime

    Police are still searching for a driver who went the wrong way around Dunedin’s Octagon and almost hit officers.

    Police attempted to stop the vehicle as it went anti-clockwise around the Octagon about 2.45am yesterday, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said.

    The vehicle almost hit police and fled.

    Police followed a line of inquiry and found the vehicle in Ann St at 11am.

    The vehicle was impounded and police continued to make inquiries to locate the driver. 

     

    Advertisement