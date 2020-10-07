Wednesday, 7 October 2020

10.34 am

Youths charged over fire at Mosgiel garden centre

    By Molly Houseman
    Two youths have been charged following a blaze that ripped through a ute and a golf shed at Wal’s Plant Land in Mosgiel.

    Police were called to the garden centre’s driving range, in Bush Rd, about 11pm yesterday.

    A 17-year-old and 12-year-old had climbed over a locked gate and attempted to start and steal a white ute, Acting Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said.

    ‘‘When they were unable to get the vehicle started they broke into a shed, found a petrol can, poured it around the place, and set the shed and car on fire.’’

    The blaze caused substantial damage, he said.

    Both ran off, but were located by dog handlers shortly after.

    The 17-year-old would appear in court this morning charged with burglary and arson.

    The 12 year-old, who was known to Youth Aid services, received the same charges.

    A Fire and Emergency spokeswoman said they were called to a golf shed on fire, which was 50 metres by 50 metres in size, at 10.36pm.

    Five crews were sent to the blaze and had extinguished it by midnight.

    A fire investigator would be at the scene today.

     

