Cyclist and driver in 'road rage' incident

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Stuart St at about 1.45pm yesterday.
A 30-year-old man on a pushbike had ‘‘become involved in a road rage-type incident’’ with a 45-year-old woman driving a car, Snr Sgt Bond said.
The pair had a verbal argument at the intersection of Stuart St and Moray Pl, both alleging minor traffic offending against the other.
A police investigation was ongoing, he said.
Meanwhile, police were also called to Mitchell Ave at about 2.35pm yesterday.
A 31-year-old man alleged to police his car had been ‘‘rammed’’ by another 25-year-old male driver, and threats were made.
But the other driver counter-claimed that his car was the one rammed.
However, a police investigation determined the 25-year-old was the one at fault.
He was summonsed to appear in court for reckless driving.
No alcohol was involved and there were no injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.