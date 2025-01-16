Cyclist and driver in 'road rage' incident

Photo: Getty Images

A ‘‘road rage’’ incident between a cyclist and a motorist sparked a police callout to central Dunedin yesterday.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Stuart St at about 1.45pm yesterday.

A 30-year-old man on a pushbike had ‘‘become involved in a road rage-type incident’’ with a 45-year-old woman driving a car, Snr Sgt Bond said.

The pair had a verbal argument at the intersection of Stuart St and Moray Pl, both alleging minor traffic offending against the other.

A police investigation was ongoing, he said.

Meanwhile, police were also called to Mitchell Ave at about 2.35pm yesterday.

A 31-year-old man alleged to police his car had been ‘‘rammed’’ by another 25-year-old male driver, and threats were made.

But the other driver counter-claimed that his car was the one rammed.

However, a police investigation determined the 25-year-old was the one at fault.

He was summonsed to appear in court for reckless driving.

No alcohol was involved and there were no injuries, Snr Sgt Bond said.

tim.scott@odt.co.nz