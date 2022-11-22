Cyclist falls on to rocks in Otago Harbour

Emergency services have attended after a man fell off his bicycle and on to rocks in Otago Harbour.

A police spokeswoman said officers were called to reports that a cyclist had fallen over a rock wall and on to some rocks in Portobello Rd, near Pudding Island about 7pm.

Portobello fire brigade Deputy Chief Fire Officer Jamie Ramsay was said the man managed to climb up on to the cycle path and the brigade attended to him until and ambulance arrived and took him to hospital.

