Cyclist injured in central city

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
A St John spokeswoman said they received a call at 8.14am regarding an incident in St Andrew St.
One rapid response vehicle and two ambulances responded.
One patient was treated and taken to Dunedin Hospital in a moderate condition, she said.
No details on who was at fault were provided.
According to the University of Otago injury prevention unit, some of the most common injuries to cyclists in urban areas are avoiding, running into or being struck by a car door, often on the drivers side.