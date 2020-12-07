Alan Richards, pictured with wife Jill (86), turns 100 today. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

At 5pm each night, Alan Richards hosts his own happy hour.

His wife, who comes in handy as bartender, pours him two drinks: a gin and a glass of wine.

This, the centenarian says, is his secret to keeping well, along with lots of walking and regular check-ups at the doctor.

"My doctor says a lot of people would be lucky to have my heart."

Mr Richards, who turns 100 today, said he never expected to reach such an advanced age, as his father had died of a heart attack aged 62.

"I thought if I got to 65 I’d be doing well."

Born Thomas Alan Richards in Dunedin on December 8, 1920, he fought in World War 2 and was the chief accountant for both the Dunedin City Council and the Otago Catchment Board (now the Otago Regional Council) for almost 40 years.

During the war, he was a captain in the anti-tank brigade and saw service in Italy and North Africa.

Since retiring at 60, he had travelled extensively.

He lives in an independent apartment at the Frances Hodgkins Retirement Village with his wife of 41 years, Jill.

Mr Richards lost his first wife — with whom he had three children — to cancer, but met his future second wife at a New Year’s Eve gathering in 1978.

"I got lucky."

Despite macular degeneration and hearing loss, Mr Richards still enjoyed outings to the supermarket, to John Wilson Ocean Dr and going to happy hour with other rest-home residents twice a week.

Today, he will spend the big day with many of his three children, seven grand children and 13 great grandchildren and later in the week he will celebrate a second time with a party to be held at the retirement village.