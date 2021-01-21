Thursday, 21 January 2021

Damage fixed, more assessment in the pipeline

    PHOTO: GERARD O’BRIEN
    A section of damaged pipes which caused flooding of businesses in Leith St, Dunedin, on Monday has been replaced.

    Dunedin City Council 3 Waters group manager Tom Dyer said council contractors and staff assisted with the clean-up of affected businesses on Monday night.

    "Staff are assessing the condition of all pipes in the area."

    The council was also looking at short-term drainage options to minimise the likelihood of property damage ahead of potential works, Mr Dyer said.

    While it was another section of the pipe affected in a separate flooding event on Boxing Day, the remaining pipe was also being assessed.

    Traffic management remained in place in Leith St while the road was being repaired. 

