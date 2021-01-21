Damage fixed, more assessment in the pipeline

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Dunedin City Council 3 Waters group manager Tom Dyer said council contractors and staff assisted with the clean-up of affected businesses on Monday night.
"Staff are assessing the condition of all pipes in the area."
The council was also looking at short-term drainage options to minimise the likelihood of property damage ahead of potential works, Mr Dyer said.
While it was another section of the pipe affected in a separate flooding event on Boxing Day, the remaining pipe was also being assessed.
Traffic management remained in place in Leith St while the road was being repaired.