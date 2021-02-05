Dates set for blood testing for Waikouaiti and Karitane residents

Public Health South has announced when Waikouaiti and Karitane residents will be offered free blood tests at a series of clinics next week.

The organisation said the tests were aimed at finding out if people in the community had experienced chronic exposure to lead in the drinking water.

Read more:

It comes after multiple tests in the community showed lead levels above acceptable levels, including a result almost 40 times above acceptable levels in December and a recent result from the Waikouaiti reservoir which prompted authorities to issue a no drink notice earlier this week.

The clinics will take place at the East Otago Events Centre, Waikouaiti, from February 9 to 12 at the following times:

Tuesday February 9: 2-5pm. Children will be prioritised.

Wednesday February 10: 9am - 12pm - Children will be prioritised. 12pm – 4pm.

Thursday February 11: 3pm – 7pm.

Friday February 12: 3pm – 7pm.

Testing would be available for permanent Waikouaiti and Karitane residents and would be free.

Residents unable to attend a clinic during the clinic times were able to request a test through their GP and this will also be free.

Dr Susan Jack. Photo: ODT files

Parents were asked to bring children to the first two clinics, where phlebotomists (blood testers) who specialise in working with children would be available.

Those being tested would also be asked to complete a questionnaire, detailing other activities such as working with lead-based paint, hunting or leadlighting, that could mean they have had a higher exposure to lead.

"By not drinking the water, we no longer believe there is an acute risk to residents.

"Our focus is now on looking to see whether there has been any long-term chronic exposure to lead.

"This will help us understand if there are concerns with the wider water supply, or whether the spikes in the readings have been a localised issue," Southern DHB Medical Officer of Health Dr Susan Jack said.

Chronic exposure to lead in adults could lead to symptoms including tiredness, memory and sleep problems, headaches, joint pains, as well as nausea, diarrhoea or constipation, stomach pains and weight loss.

Lead toxicity could cause anaemia, kidney problems, neurological problems, higher blood pressure, and can have effects on reproductive functions.

Children and babies may not show any symptoms of low-level exposure, but long-term exposure to lead could still be harmful to their development.

Dr Jack said many of these symptoms are very general and could be attributed to a range of conditions.

“If you are experiencing these symptoms, you should not conclude this is due to lead exposure.

"However we do need to understand if there has been ongoing exposure to the community, and lead level tests in the blood will help us determine this.”

Meanwhile a public meeting will be held in Waikouaiti tonight amid growing anger about multiple bungles.

At the meeting, Dr Jack, and medical toxicologist University of Otago and National Poisons Centre Director Dr Adam Pomerleau, will discuss:

Health impacts of lead exposure

What they know about the possible exposure so far

Lead level blood testing clinics for Waikouaiti and Karitane next week

Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins, Cr Jim O’Malley (the chairman of the DCC’s Infrastructure Services Committee), and Infrastructure Services General Manager Simon Drew will also be at the meeting.

Last night, the council conceded a lead reading from a sample taken in December was almost 40 times the acceptable limit.

Council staff had initially said the reading was about four times the limit.

Authorities did not grasp the lead limit had been exceeded by such an extent until this week, Dr Jack conceded.

But officials have so far stood by their assertion intermittent elevated lead levels recorded since August — six exceeded the limit — did not warrant a notice advising against drinking the water until Tuesday.