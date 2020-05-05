Day when force was with them

Scarlet Milner, of Dunedin, uses one hand to keep her Chewbacca mask in place while doing her maths homework. PHOTO: CHRISTINE O’CONNOR

The force was strong in bubbles across Dunedin this year.

May 4 is celebrated annually as Star Wars Day by fans worldwide, a spin on the film franchise’s famous line: May the Force be with you.

Across the city, while far, far away from each other, young and old alike made an effort to commemorate the annual event in their bubbles amid Level 3 restrictions.

Ten-year-old Martin Warriner spent an hour and a-half preparing to be character Darth Maul for a day of lockdown home schooling.

He normally attended Tainui Primary School.

Mother Cecillia Warriner said he had been brought up watching the Star Wars movies.

"He was stoked when we went to Armageddon in Dunedin in March this year; he got to have photos with a lot of other Star Wars characters.

"Today it took us an hour to do his face paint and 30 minutes to put his costume together."

The family usually spent May 4 watching one or more of the movies, and Martin was able to remain in costume for his guitar lesson taking place via Zoom videoconferencing yesterday afternoon.

Kyle, Sharna and Scarlet (8) Milner, of Wakari, enjoyed a Star Wars-themed day yesterday and were all mega-fans of the franchise.

Mum Sharna had the scars to prove it: tattoos of an X-Wing starfighter and Yoda.

Ms Milner said the family had been for a "wookie walk" earlier in the day, and Scarlet wore a Chewbacca mask.

"We always celebrate each year, dressing up and watching movies.

"Life is too short not to have fun and laugh at yourself."

