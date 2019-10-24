Lisa Wilkie. Photo: ODT files

The Dunedin City Council is calling for artists to come forward with submissions for a new piece of art in the Octagon.

The call for submissions is the first step in a public art programme which it hopes over the next 10 to 15 years will establish a collection of public artworks that reflect five themes that were drawn from public consultation in 2017.

The themes are Whakapapa, Light and Sound, Pushing Boundaries, Encounters, and Embedded in Nature.

The successful artist will be paid a fee of $65,000 plus GST.

Dunedin Public Libraries relationship adviser council initiatives Lisa Wilkie said the last public artwork was Julia Morison’s Oubouros, commissioned in 2013 for 150th anniversary of the Botanic Garden.

"Done well, public art can help redefine places and spaces within a city, how they are experienced and how people interact with them. It helps support the development of community."

In the development of their concept, artists will be asked to draw on at least one of the five creative themes and to consider the site's cultural and historical narratives.

They are welcome to consider the use of non-traditional materials, such as light or projections, and are asked to think about the work’s suitability for easy relocation if the Octagon is upgraded in the future.

Julia Morison's Ouroboros (worm) at the Dunedin Botanic Garden. Photo: ODT files

Artists will have until 5pm, December 1 to submit their applications.

On December 20 a shortlist of up to three artists will be selected by a panel comprising representatives from mana whenua, the arts community and DCC staff. The shortlisted artists will be offered an opportunity to develop a more detailed creative vision.

The public will have an opportunity to give feedback from the shortlisted concepts before a final selection is made by the panel.

• More information, including how to make a submission, can be found at dunedin.govt.nz/creative-opportunities.