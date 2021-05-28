Members of the ‘‘Save Dunedin Live Music’’ group (from left) Person Will, Fairleigh Evelyn Gilmour and Michael Morris at the Crown Hotel, Dunedin. PHOTO: LINDA ROBERTSON

Local musicians are calling on the Dunedin City Council to work with them on a plan to bring the city’s music scene back to its former glory.

The submission, presented by Save Dunedin Live Music, includes a plan which outlines how members of the community could collaborate with the council.

Save Dunedin Live Music spokesman David Bennett said Dunedin was behind in a lot of areas when it came to live music.

This included a lack of district planning detailing acceptable noise levels, the need for a medium-sized venue, and the difficulty organisers had to go through to host events.

"For a city that markets itself as a music city, it’s not good enough."

Regrowing the music community in Dunedin would take time, he said, but it was doable.

The submission was originally prompted by an incident in April when police were called to a folk show at Dog with Two Tails in Moray Pl over excessive noise.

Since then, members of the community had discovered many other areas where Dunedin was lacking when it came to supporting its music scene, he said.

Save Dunedin Live Music co-founder Dr Fairleigh Evelyn Gilmour said Dunedin was unusual in not having district planning that defined reasonable levels of noise in the inner city.

She wanted the council to work with the music community to create positive change.

"There are so many great artists, but particularly in the last few years it’s become really challenging."

She was worried the future of Dunedin music could suffer without protection and engagement from the council.

The submission was backed by key figures in the Dunedin music scene and by a petition with more than 1700 signatures.

A council spokesman said all submissions presented as part of the 10-year plan process would be considered next week.