Barker named deputy mayor

Dunedin's next deputy mayor wants to rebuild confidence in the city council.

The appointment of Cr Sophie Barker was announced yesterday and she said she and mayor-elect Jules Radich wanted the new council to feature respectful debate and to be inclusive.

Cr Barker was Dunedin's highest-polling councillor in the election and she will take over from Christine Garey, who had the role while Aaron Hawkins was mayor last term.

Dunedin’s next deputy mayor, Sophie Barker, celebrates the appointment with her daughter Charlotte. Photo: Linda Robertson

Cr Barker has had one term on the council and has also previously been a staff member.

She leans to the political left while Mr Radich has tended to be centre-right.

Cr Barker said the appointment would bring some balance to the leadership team.

"We don’t align on everything, but get on pretty well. It was very flattering to be asked."

Mr Radich made the deputy mayoralty announcement after carrying out one-on-one meetings with the 14 councillors, five of whom were not at the table in the previous term.

"Cr Barker has a proven track record as an astute, strategic, hardworking and conscientious councillor and I’m thrilled to appoint her to the position of deputy mayor," Mr Radich said.

"Along with her skills, Cr Barker was the top-polling councillor candidate in the recent election, which demonstrates the confidence the community has in her to deliver."

Mr Radich said building community trust in the council was a priority.

Cr Barker said it was an honour to accept the role and the responsibilities that came with it.

"I can’t wait to begin my new role, supporting the new mayor and council as we understand the community’s aspirations and deliver on Dunedin’s outstanding potential."

Mr Radich said he would announce other councillor appointments, such as who would chair committees, on Wednesday.

Cr Barker’s daughter Charlotte Barker (19), a student at the University of Otago, was heavily involved in her campaign.

"The main reason I did the campaign is for her," Cr Barker said, before also paying tribute to her mother, Margaret Barker.

The inaugural council meeting for the term is to be held on October 26.

It includes the swearing-in of the mayor and councillors and confirmation of the committee structure.

