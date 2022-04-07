Thursday, 7 April 2022

DCC to begin playground upgrades

    By Grant Miller
    Bathgate Park playground design. Image: Dunedin City Council
    An upgrade of Dunedin playgrounds is getting under way this week.

    Bathgate Park, College St and Karitane playgrounds will be closed for three months while work is carried out, but delays associated with importing equipment could push out the completion date.

    The Bathgate Park playground in South Dunedin is getting a $385,000 revamp and equipment there will include a fort, log scramble, talking tubes, basketball half court and a carousel that can accommodate children in wheelchairs.

    A swing will enable a parent or carer to swing face to face with their child.

    The College St playground in Caversham will feature a log scramble, revamped fort and community orchard after its $135,000 upgrade.

    College Street playground design. Image: Dunedin City Council
    The Karitane playground is getting a $125,000 upgrade that aligns with its coastal environment.

    An adventure course there is to include pull-up bars, a net climb, vertical climbing rope, balance beam, log jumps, stepping poles, climbing ladder bridges, box jump and parallel bars.

    Dunedin City Council parks and recreation services group manager Scott MacLean said all the playgrounds would have new shock-absorbing soft fall, better seating and landscaping.

    The council had received feedback about designs from the public, South Dunedin Community Network, Caversham Community Group and Waikouaiti Maori Foreshore Trust Board.

    The council also plans to build a pump bike track at Marlow Park, near St Kilda Beach.

    The Karitane playground design reflects the coastal environment. Image: Dunedin City Council
