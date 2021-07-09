Reminder 'do not drink' notice still in place as E.coli found

The Dunedin City Council is reminding residents of Waikouaiti, Karitane and Hawksbury Village it is still important to follow its 'do not drink' notice as recent testing has found E.coli in the drinking water for Karitane.

Residents of the three settlements have been advised to neither drink from the supply, nor use it for food preparation, since February 2 after intermittent spikes in lead levels.

Water testing in recent months has shown tiny amounts of lead at levels considered safe or the heavy metal had been undetectable.

The council has sampled some parts of the network daily and others weekly.

The E. coli was detected as part of the this ongoing water quality testing regime.

The council said in a statement today: "The reminder is being issued after water quality test results, received today, detected E. coli in the drinking water network at Karitane which is an indication of microbial contamination."

DCC 3 Waters group manager Tom Dyer said if any residents were not following the notice, the E. coli result underscored the need for residents in all three communities to comply.

"Only one positive result for E. coli has been returned, at Karitane. At this stage it’s too early to say what the cause is and further testing will continue over the weekend.

"We expect to have more information early next week."

Water tanks remain available in all three communities, and residents are urged to continue using them. Water from these tanks remains safe to use.