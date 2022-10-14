Sophie Barker named deputy mayor

Sophie Barker has been named Dunedin's new deputy mayor. Photo: Supplied

Sophie Barker will be Dunedin's next deputy mayor.

Cr Barker was Dunedin's highest-polling councillor in the election and she will take over from Christine Garey, who had the role while Aaron Hawkins was mayor last term.

Mayor-elect Jules Radich made the announcement this afternoon.

“Cr Barker has a proven track record as an astute, strategic, hard-working and conscientious councillor and I’m thrilled to appoint her to the position of deputy mayor,” Mr Radich said.

“Along with her skills, Cr Barker was the top-polling councillor candidate in the recent election, which demonstrates the confidence the community has in her to deliver.

“One of my top priorities as mayor is to build the community’s trust in the council. This can be achieved through greater engagement with the city’s residents and stakeholders, which is something both Cr Barker and I strongly believe in.”

Cr Barker said it was an honour to accept the role and the responsibilities that came with it.

“I can’t wait to begin my new role, supporting the new mayor and council as we understand the community’s aspirations and deliver on Dunedin’s outstanding potential.”

Mr Radich said he would announce other councillor appointments, such as who would chair committees, on Wednesday next week.