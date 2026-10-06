Police have paused the search for a missing Queenstown woman last seen more than two weeks ago.

Erika Rodrigues Coelho, 47, has not been seen or heard from since September 18.

Police were made aware of her disappearance on September 20, and a search began with the help of Land Search and Rescue volunteers, Coastguard Queenstown, drones and a helicopter.

The Brazilian national's rental car was found at Skippers Saddle on September 21. Police believe it was parked there some time in the afternoon or evening of September 18.

On Tuesday evening, police said they had paused the search for Ms Coelho.

"This difficult decision follows extensive searches of the area since Erika was reported missing on 20 September.”

Sergeant Terry Wood announced the move, saying police “would like to thank every person who has dedicated countless hours of their time to the Search and Rescue operation”.

"From the Land Search and Rescue volunteers, volunteers from Coastguard Queenstown and Clyde, managers of the ski lodges supplying accommodation to the searchers, the dog teams, members of the public, and everyone else involved from Fiordland to Omarama."

Sgt Wood said a formal review would be conducted in due course and a decision would be made regarding the direction of the search.

He said they encouraged anyone with information regarding Erika's whereabouts to contact police online at 105.police.govt.nz or call 105, using reference number 260921/8173, or anonymously through Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

— Allied Media