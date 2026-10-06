A close friend of a woman missing near Queenstown is not giving up hope that she will be found safe, as search crews continue to comb land around Coronet Peak.

Erika Rodrigues Coelho, 47, has not been seen or heard from since September 18.

The Brazilian national's rental car was found at Skippers Saddle on September 21. Police believe it was parked there some time in the afternoon or evening of September 18.

Police have appealed for public help to identify a man seen on the summit track in the Mount Dewar area at 12.30pm on September 18 as part of their search for Coelho.

Brett Squire told RNZ Coelho's friends and family were extremely worried and distressed but "absolutely focused on Erika and her safe return".

"In terms of the work that has been done so far by the police and search and rescue teams - I believe that they are all doing a very thorough job and we want to thank them all for their hard work and dedication to finding Erika," he said.

"While a couple of weeks has passed since Erika's disappearance, she is an incredibly strong woman, we are therefore remaining optimistic that this concludes (hopefully soon) with a good outcome."

The large-scale search for Coelho involved helicopters, drones, Coastguard crews, Land Search and Rescue volunteers and a search dog.

Queenstown Sergeant Terry Wood has previously said the man on the summit track could be a tourist.

"The man is described as of Asian complexion, in his 30s, average to taller in height. Slim build with short dark hair and clean shaven," he said.

"We would like to speak with him regarding our ongoing investigation for missing 47-year-old Erika Rodrigues Coelho near Queenstown."

Anyone with information about Coelho's disappearance was asked to contact police via 105, citing reference number 260921/8173.