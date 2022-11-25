Student precinct to get weekly recycling

Castle St in Dunedin's student area. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Kerbside recycling will be boosted to a weekly service in Dunedin’s student precinct from July next year.

The move is apparently in response to long-held misgivings about the prevalence of rubbish, overflowing recycling and broken glass on streets in North Dunedin.

The Dunedin City Council said it would increase the frequency of collection in the student precinct to weekly for all waste streams.

This aligned with the council’s commitment to the Sophia Charter, council waste and environmental solutions group manager Chris Henderson said.

The charter came after the death of university student Sophia Crestani at a flat party in 2019, and its aspirations include creating a safer and more supportive environment in North Dunedin.

The city council is a signatory to the charter and its contribution includes "enhancing opportunities for recycling and increasing rubbish collection".

In the existing system, the fortnightly collection of recyclable materials, such as cardboard and some plastics, alternates with the collection of glass.

Dunedin Mayor Jules Radich said he felt increasing the frequency of collection would reduce problems in the area.

Much of a planned revamp of Dunedin’s rubbish and recycling kerbside collection service has been delayed by a year, but the boost in the tertiary education area is one change due to happen on time.

The council signed a 10-year contract worth $104 million with EnviroWaste, starting next July.

The contract allows for EnviroWaste to employ three more staff members to monitor how residents use kerbside services and provide educational material to those using them incorrectly.

It is also intended rural skip days will in future provide options for recycling.

The council intended to start separate collections of food scraps and gardening waste in July, as well as bringing in wheelie bins for rubbish, replacing rubbish bags.

However, specialised collection vehicles would not be available until 2024, Mr Henderson said.

Asked why the wheelie bins for rubbish would not be brought in next year, Mr Henderson said the collection bins for food and garden waste and rubbish were designed to work in tandem to reduce waste going to the landfill, particularly organic waste.

"The new service would not be practical if the rubbish placed in the bins still contains a high proportion of food waste," he said.

The council had previously indicated it hoped the contract could be confirmed in February this year. It was signed in September.

Asked if the delay in implementing key elements of the revamp was self-inflicted, Mr Henderson said it was not.

"Unfortunately, the international supply-chain issues that have delayed the delivery of specialist kerbside collection vehicles are also beyond our control.

"The length of time taken for contract procurement reflects the complexity of negotiating such a large contract, but our focus has at all times been on securing a great outcome for the city — not rushing the process."

Mr Henderson confirmed the delay would afford extra time for some detailed design work.

