Delivery truck swerves to avoid woman, clips power pole

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 49-year-old-man was driving his delivery truck along Oxford St about 1.50pm yesterday.
The driver saw a lady getting out of a car and swerved to avoid her.
In doing so he clipped a power pole with his wing mirror and the top of his truck, pulling out a power line from a house.
The driver did not stop and was located on Forbury Rd, Snr Sgt Bond said.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said a crew from St Kilda station was called to the incident.
The pole was on a lean when they arrived and they left after the lines company arrived.
A witness said the power pole had been broken and Fenz staff at the scene told him they believed it would have to be replaced.