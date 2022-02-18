Delivery truck swerves to avoid woman, clips power pole

A Delta worker inspects damage after a truck hit a power pole in Oxford St yesterday.. PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A truck driver kept going after he damaged a South Dunedin power line yesterday afternoon.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 49-year-old-man was driving his delivery truck along Oxford St about 1.50pm yesterday.

The driver saw a lady getting out of a car and swerved to avoid her.

In doing so he clipped a power pole with his wing mirror and the top of his truck, pulling out a power line from a house.

The driver did not stop and was located on Forbury Rd, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand (Fenz) spokesman said a crew from St Kilda station was called to the incident.

The pole was on a lean when they arrived and they left after the lines company arrived.

A witness said the power pole had been broken and Fenz staff at the scene told him they believed it would have to be replaced.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz