Dunedin’s dilapidated former Glamis Hospital has been reduced to rubble to make way for up to six three-bedroom homes.

The long-derelict former rest-home at 28 Montpellier St was bought by Dunedin developer Blue Sky Property Group after being listed in September last year.

Abandoned since 2011, the site has become a magnet for vandals, illegal dumping and rats.

It has severely deteriorated over the years, especially after three suspicious fires which caused further damage in 2017, 2018 and 2025.

Demolition of the building began in July and is now mostly complete.