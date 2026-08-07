Attending the Louise Davie Charitable Trust annual dinner at the Dunedin Town Hall on Friday night are (from left) Steve Davie, his daughter Belinda Davie and trustee Prof Chris Jackson.

The trust was founded in memory of Louise Davie by her family and raises funds for research into earlier diagnosis of pancreatic cancer, with the goal of improving treatment, outcomes and survival rates.

Mrs Davie died from pancreatic cancer in late-2022 after a two-and-a-half-year battle.

Friday’s event featured Li Cunxin — whose autobiography, Mao’s Last Dancer, has received numerous accolades and was adapted into a film — and New Zealand comedian Paul Ego.

Photo: Linda Robertson/Report: Allied Media