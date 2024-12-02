Dissection of rare whale 'a huge opportunity'

Researchers have travelled from as far as the US to get a first-hand look at the dissection of a rare whale that washed ashore on a Dunedin beach earlier this year.

The spade-toothed whale, which was found at Taieri Mouth in July, is the first of its species to be dissected.

A team of scientists began the dissection at the Invermay Agricultural Centre today. The examination of the 5m-long, 1.38 tonne whale will be undertaken throughout the week and completed on Friday.

Scientists hoped to get a baseline understanding of the whale and fresh insights into its behaviour.

Te Runaka o Ōtakou member Tumai Cassidy said that honouring the whale was very important to mana whenua.

‘‘It's quite important for us and then according to our beliefs and our traditions.’’

Marine mammal experts from around the world gather at the Invermay Agricultural Centre to view a spade-toothed whale before it is dissected. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The whale was a gift for Tangaroa, the Māori god of the sea, he said.

Its dissection and the involvement of mana whenua allowed a reconnection and application of indigenous knowledge and traditional cultural practices.

‘‘It’s presented a huge opportunity, not only for us as the tangata whenua, but scientists and global experts that we've invited to come under our authority, under our mana, alongside our treaty partners, so that we can understand more about the species and the environment in which it lives.’’

The examination of the whale is led by Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou. In partnership with Department of Conservation, they are working with Tūhura Otago Museum, University of Otago, whale recovery expert Hori Parata and international marine biologists from the US.

‘‘Which will allow all of us to get a better understanding of our environment and make better decisions that will affect that species and the species that relies on it," Cassidy said.

‘‘Our main focus is around taking the time to be able to get as much information as we can because it's the first of its kind to present an opportunity like this.’’

Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou chair Nadia Wesley-Smith agreed the opportunity to research the whale was a significant occurrence for mana whenua.

DOC senior marine science advisor Anton van Helden said the dissection would be quiet and methodical.

‘‘The essential plan is that we work through the animal. But there's other exciting things that we hope to do.’’

Dr van Helden was elated with the chance to be involved and was fascinated to discover how the whale produced sound.

Not a lot is known about the spade-toothed whale and this was the first time a complete specimen had been recovered in good condition for examination.

Icahn School of Medicine professor Joy Reidenberg travelled from the US to attend the dissection.

‘‘What we are interested in is not only how these animals died, but how they lived.

‘‘And in discovering how they lived, we are hoping to find discoveries that we can apply back to the human condition.’’

News of the whale washing ashore at Taieri Mouth made the news in the US, Dr Reidenberg said.

‘‘It's going to set the precedent for how future dissections should go, so that we can see that we can have co-operation between those who have scientific expertise and goals that they need to accomplish and those who have traditional cultural values that need to be preserved and practised.’’

Following the dissection, Te Rūnanga o Ōtākou has given permission to Tūhura to retain the skeleton but will hold the jawbone for cultural purposes.

A 3D print will be made of the jaw for presentation purposes by the Tūhura Otago Museum.

