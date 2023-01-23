DIY experiments show youngsters nature of DNA

PHOTO: PETER MCINTOSH

Scarlett Walker (7), of Dunedin, extracts the DNA of a banana at Otago Museum on Sunday using salt, detergent and rubbing alcohol.

University of Otago biochemistry lecturer Dr Nathan Kenny said the experiment resulted in DNA separating so the children would be able to see it.

The activity was part of the museum’s Ancient DNA and Dinosaur Day.

Participants could also watch the live DNA sequencing of a Lambda virus — harmless to humans — take place using a nanopore sequencer.

The Jurassic Park films were screened, and ancient DNA experts were on hand to share their knowledge.

Scarlett’s mother, Sue, said her children liked dinosaurs, and the event was something a bit different.