Dog walker 'punched and threatened with bat'

A man walking his dog through a Dunedin suburb was punched in the head and threatened with a cricket bat, police say.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to Manapouri St, Ravensbourne at 8.20pm yesterday after a man was assaulted while walking his dog.

A 26-year-old Ravensbourne man had allegedly punched the 62-year-old dog walker in the head with a ‘‘glancing blow’’.

The younger man left the scene and returned with a cricket bat while the dog walker and a witness were waiting for police.

Officers went to the man's house with the dog squad and located the man after he unsuccessfully attempted to hide.

He was arrested and charged with assault.

The man would appear in court at a later date.

At 1.30am this morning, residents of a Malvern St property were woken up by two people who said they had been assaulted, Sgt Lee said.

The pair, a man aged 22 and a 21-year-old woman, both had facial injuries and said they had been attacked at a nearby address.

The residents of the house called an ambulance and the pair were transported to Dunedin Hospital.

Inquiries were continuing into the incident.

