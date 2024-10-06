'There's been another one': Car hits flat at crash hotspot

A resident at a Cumberland St flat got a fright this morning after a car crashed through a fence and into a wall.

Cumberland St resident Ashley Gibbons said it was the third crash she knew of this year at the intersection of Cumberland and Duke Sts in North Dunedin.

"This intersection is terrible.

Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

"They need to definitely do something, it's such a dangerous intersection," she said.

"My car's been hit twice already, just by parking there."

A police spokeswoman said the two-vehicle crash happened at about 11.25am.

There were no reports of serious injuries but both vehicles - a car and a commercial van - needed to be towed from scene.