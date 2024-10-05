Nine Dunedin homes red-stickered

Key points

• Nine homes red stickered in Dunedin.

• A State of Emergency remains in place for Dunedin and Clutha after heavy rainfall and flooding in the city.

• Boil water notice issued for parts of West Harbour.

• SH1 north and south of Dunedin has reopened but dozens of local roads remain closed.

• MetService has lifted all weather warnings for Otago, Dunedin and coastal Clutha as much of the widespread heavy rain has cleared.

• Restoration time for water services in the West Harbour and Otago Peninsula is unknown and residents need to continue conserving water.

• Households in Outram and Waikouaiti (including Karitane and Hawksbury) are also being asked to conserve water until further notice.

• The welfare centre at Forsyth Barr Stadium will close this evening.

• People are asked to stay away from flood-hit areas unless checking on relatives or helping with any evacuation.

• Wastewater systems overflowing in Clutha, residents are urged to minimise water use.

A ute sits amid the debris of a major slip off Manapouri St in Maia/Ravensbourne. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

Nine homes have been red-stickered in Dunedin following the storm which battered coastal Otago this week, causing widespread flooding and land slips.

A red sticker means the house is not safe to occupy at present.

Dunedin Civil Defence and Emergency Management confirmed the red-sticker notices have been issued but the location of the houses could not be confirmed at present. Close to 50 property inspections were carried out.

Dunedin City Council urged residents with flooded properties to contact their insurance advisor.

Overnight slips affected Otago Peninsula and West Harbour homes as roads around Dunedin remain closed after two days of heavy rain and flooding.

State Highway 1, both north and south of Dunedin, has reopened. However extreme care is urged due to mud and surface flooding on the route.

About 300 cubic metres of rock had to be moved from a slip south of Waikouaiti with many smaller slips on the road shoulders.

In a Civil Defence Dunedin briefing this morning, mayor Jules Radich said clearing slips and reopening roads would be a key focus as the city entered into the cleanup phase.

"Day three, as we move into this, we welcome the weather. So the cessation of rain is a big help - and all of the roads I looked down this morning, on my way to here, were dry ... no surface flooding," Mr Radich said.

"Some of those roads will need to be checked and cleared before they will reopen so that will take some time, but it's great to have the rain stop and now us move into a cleanup phase, and restoring things back to normal - which might take some time."

Flooding on the Taieri plain this morning. Photo: ORC

A boil water notice has been issued for all DCC-supplied properties in West Harbour from District Rd in Roseneath to Lewis St in Deborah Bay.

This includes Roseneath, Sawyer’s Bay, Port Chalmers, Carey’s Bay and Deborah Bay.

"This is a precautionary measure as we have switched to a new water supply following damage to the water main in Maia," a council spokesperson said.

The boil water notice will remain in place until water quality testing of the new supply is complete.

Water trucks are at Roseneath, Sawyers Bay and Port Chalmers to provide fresh drinking water for residents. There is also a water truck at Middlemarch. People must bring their own containers.

State Highway 1 south, between Milton and Waihola, fully reopened this morning after flooding closed the main route. Caution is still advised as patches of surface flooding may remain.

Water supplies have been restored for Peninsula residents following a temporary repair to a broken water pipe.

West Harbour was looking more difficult.

A fresh rockfall fell on to SH88 overnight, meaning the road will remain closed over the weekend with residential and emergency access only and fully staffed checkpoints.

Dunedin mayor Jules Radich told RNZ some roads were beginning to reopen this morning and the water level in parts of the city had already dropped by about 30cm.

Thick mud and debris left by receding floodwater in Macandrew Bay. Photo: RNZ

But both the Dunedin City and the Clutha District councils are asking people not to go out unnecessarily, and states of emergency remain in place.

Emergency Management Otago group manager Matt Alley said they were focused on restoring access to communities.

"We continue to assess the scale of support required to communities, agencies, contractors and lifelines organisations are currently working really hard to restore power, assess damage, and check on people, and restore roading," Mr Alley said.

"We're seeing significant areas of erosion, especially in Dunedin, which are making driving conditions hazardous and causing road closures."

The heavy rain watch for North Otago, Dunedin and Clutha is no longer in force.

No further rain is forecast over the weekend, and river levels are declining.

A slip at the Forsyth Barr Stadium end of Ravensbourne Rd. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

The army is supporting cordons around flooded parts of South Dunedin, and the council says if people have no reason to be in a particular area, they need to stay away.

Updates on major road closures:

SH1 northbound has reopened. Road users are advised to avoid the area or delay their journey.

State Highway 1 southbound between Waihola and Milton is now open, and from Milton south toward Balclutha.

State Highway 8 between Lawrence and Milton has reopened.

State Highway 88 from Forsyth Barr Stadium to Port Chalmers is closed.

State Highway 85 between Kyeburn and Palmerston has reopened.

State Highway 87 is closed between Kyeburn and Hyde.

A detailed list of all Dunedin road closures can be found here.

“Despite the weather easing, the city has experienced several slips, including a large one on the West Harbour, and some that have affected houses,” Civil Defence Controller Sandy Graham said.

“Connectivity in, out and within the city is a priority as there are more than 40 road closures."

A large slip covering part of SH1 south of Waikouaiti this morning. Photo: NZTA

More than 20 people stayed at the evacuation centre at Forsyth Barr Stadium last night, a welcome drop from about 80 the night before.

The centre will close this evening, and people will be given assistance to find temporary accommodation if they are unable re-enter their homes.

All council facilities will remain closed today and Sunday, including libraries, pools, Toitū and Lan Yuan Dunedin Chinese Garden. The Dunedin Botanic Garden will be open (except for the Winter Garden).

The New Zealand Army has also helped with staffing a series of cordons around South Dunedin in order to stop people driving through flood waters on closed roads.

Soldiers at a cordon in Hargest Crescent this morning. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

This helped to protect properties from flooding due to vehicle-induced bow waves. This was done in coordination with the New Zealand Police.

Some residents of flood-hit South Dunedin streets were frustrated with people driving their four-wheel drives through the area, worsening damage to properties.

Graham Wolf lives on Bay View Road and he believes his street was one of the worst affected.

"[It was] almost chest height and people were roaring along in their four-wheel drives ... that was just inappropriate behaviour, that's the thing that annoyed me the most of all and just checking on my neighbours every two hours."

South Dunedin resident Graham Wolfe is frustrated at motorists who kept driving quickly through floodwaters, sending wakes of water towards people's homes. credit: RNZ

He says today the street looks as if the flooding never happened.

If residents are in need of help, they are encouraged to phone the DCC on 03 477 4000.

Fears of gastro outbreak

Public Health is concerned there is now a high risk of a gastro outbreak in flood-affected parts of the regions.

"Because of this, we ask people to ensure they stay out of the flooded and contaminated water, cook with and drink clean water, boil if you have to, and wash hands," Mr Alley said.

"We continue to assess the scale of support required to communities. Agencies, contractors and lifeline organisations are currently working really hard to restore services, assess damage and check on people."

"We remind people to be vigilant around hand washing to avoid risk of gastro illnesses, and to stay out of any areas that may be contaminated. This is to avoid bugs that can cause gastrointestinal (vomiting and diarrhoea), skin and eye infections that may have been in the floodwater," Civil Defence Controller Rob West said.

Clutha

Many smaller communities in the Clutha district remain cut off or without electricity, including Toko Mouth, which has been without power since yesterday.

Wastewater treatment plants throughout Clutha are overflowing and there are reports of human waste in floodwaters near treatment plants.

A Clutha District Council spokeswoman said residents should assume all floodwaters are contaminated with sewage and chemicals and to avoid contact with floodwater whenever possible.

An urgent conserve water notice has been issued for Tapanui, due to the water treatment plant being turned off.

Clutha District Council have installed a tanker at Bushyhill Park for people to fill up containers for drinking.

It said it was running extremely low in the Tapanui reservoirs.

While the water is currently safe to drink, Clutha District Council encouraged people to fill up any drinking/cooking water from the tanker, to prevent the town running dry.

Contractors are out on the roads checking conditions and the council's welfare team is working to make contact to these communities.

Teams are working to clear roads to make communities accessible again.

Some commercial properties in Frances St, High St and James St in Balclutha have flooded and the council is working to pump water from the area.

Council inspectors will check on the properties once floodwaters have receded.

Free food delivered

Pizza Hut stores in Dunedin are among the food outlets delivering free food to people hit by flooding.

“We have provided more than 100 pizzas to 30 families who were affected by flood and also essential workers," manager Gagandeep Singh said.

"Seeing the smiles on people's faces when they received a hot meal, knowing they've been struggling to access basic necessities, was truly heartwarming.

"It reminded me of the power of community and the impact we can make when we come together.

"We are so proud of our team for their selfless efforts in preparing and distributing the meals."

Aid available

Civil Defence payments are available through the Ministry of Social Development for people impacted by flooding in Dunedin, Otago and coastal Clutha.

The payments can help with emergency food, clothing and bedding. Emergency Management Otago said it can also covers costs if you've had to leave your home; a payment if you have evacuees staying with you in places such as a private home, marae or community centres.

If you are a farmer or grower, or a worker or live on a farming business, Emergency Management Otago said support is available through your local Rural Support Trust. The number is 0800 787 254.

Please contact your milk supplier if you have any concerns about milk collection, it added.

- Additional reporting RNZ