Doggy distraction causes crash into parked cars

A Dunedin woman and her problematic pooch had a ruff day together when a doggy distraction caused her to crash into three parked cars.

The 28-year-old woman was driving down Mulford St just after 9am yesterday, but was distracted by her misbehaving dog which was in the vehicle, Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, said.

While distracted, the woman crashed into three parked cars, causing moderate damage to all the vehicles.

Both she and dog were unharmed.

Drivers should be mindful of the actions and reactions of their pets in vehicles and place them accordingly to ensure they were not a distraction, he said.