Dogs track fleeing door fiddler

A man messing with the door handles of a car was found by police dogs after fleeing in Dunedin last night.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police were called to Rutherford St in Caversham at 11pm after a man was seen fiddling with the door handles of a vehicle.

Police dogs were used to locate the the man who was arrested and charged with unlawful interference with a motor vehicle.

