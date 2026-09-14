Serving a sausage to Iris Tannock in the Octagon on Monday are (Tessa Green (left) and Emma North, both 14, of Bayfield High School.

The sausages were given away for free in exchange for a piece of conversation in te reo Māori — or as guidance counsellor Amanda Martinez put it, a “donation of language”.

“Kia ora is acceptable, but if you’ve got more, we’ll take it.”

About a dozen students from Bayfield High School were involved, from 10.30am to 2.30pm.

It was possible through a nearly $1000 grant associated with Te Wiki o te Reo Māori.

It was all about giving the language a go, even if people were not good at speaking it, Mrs Martinez said.

“It was an epic day and our students had a great time.

“We gave away about 200 sausages.”