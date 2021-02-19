Kavanagh College pupils could be forgiven for thinking they were seeing double, after a record four sets of twins arrived as part of the latest year 7 intake.

The college has four sets of twins among the about 100-strong intake, the largest number for at least 25 years.

Principal Kate Nicholson said the twins had been a talking point at the school, but a key priority was to treat them as individuals, and not only as twins.

"All of them do have their own identity," Mrs Nicholson said.

Kavanagh College’s record four sets of year 7 twins (from left) Konrad and Levi Maaka, Noah and Heath Kettish, Maria and Katalena Moata’ane, and Liam and Benjamin Davis, all aged 11. PHOTO: STEPHEN JAQUIERY

The twins are Konrad and Levi Maaka; Noah and Heath Kettish; Maria and Katalena Moata’ane; and Liam and Benjamin Davis, all aged 11.

Three sets of twins had been at the college since it started early this month. Maria and Katalena Moata’ane arrived yesterday.

The twins said they were enjoying school, and some said that although it could be "annoying" having a twin, including sometimes having to share a bedroom, it was also good to have the support of a family member who knew them well.

"At times it can be really helpful," Heath Kettish said.

One twin said people sometimes got them mixed up, and another said he had once played a trick by briefly pretending to be his brother.

The twins also said that another advantage of being a twin was that they seemed to be better at identifying who was who in other twin groupings.

john.gibb@odt.co.nz