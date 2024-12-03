Drink-drive teen's car teetering on bank: police

Photo: ODT files

An allegedly drunk teenager who crashed his car near Evansdale was found with the vehicle teetering on the edge of a steep bank.

Sergeant Matt Lee, of Dunedin, said police were called to the Waikouaiti-Waitati Rd (State Highway 1) near Evansdale after a report of a crash at 2.55am yesterday.

The vehicle was off the road and very close to tumbling down a steep bank.

The driver, a 19-year-old man, was located and underwent breath testing procedures.

He recorded a breath alcohol level of 728mcg - the legal limit for people aged under 20 is zero.

There were no injuries and the man was to appear in the Dunedin District Court at a later date charged with careless driving and excess breath alcohol.

Meanwhile, at 8.36pm yesterday police pulled a speeding vehicle over on SH1 near Waitati.

When the 40-year-old driver was asked to show officers his licence he produced one with the condition that he not drink, but showed signs of recent alcohol consumption, Sgt Lee said.

The man denied drinking, but when tested recorded a breath alcohol level of 840mcg - more than twice the legal limit of 250mcg.

His licence was suspended for 28 days and he would appear in the district court at a later date.

