Drive-through Covid testing opened near Forsyth Barr Stadium

WellSouth have opened a drive-through Covid-19 testing facility in Dunedin in response to increased demand, but authorities are asking people to call 0800 Virus 19 before getting a test.

The drive through clinic is at a warehouse at Parry Street West, located near Forsyth Barr Stadium.

WellSouth CEO Andrew Swanson-Dobbs said the additional capacity would improve access for people in Dunedin to get testing done quickly and supported general practice teams to care for their patients.

The Covid-19 testing facility opened in Parry St West. Photo: Stephen Jaquiery

WellSouth Medical Director Dr Stephen Graham said anyone with symptoms should seek testing.

The testing centre is open now until 3pm today. It will be open Saturday and Sunday from 9am to 1pm, subject to demand.

Southern District Health Board medical officer of health Susan Jack said: "Symptomatic people should call 0800 Virus 19 first to be referred to their GP or the testing centre. This way the patients details can be prepopulated in forms and testing can be done more quickly."

WellSouth’s 0800 VIRUS19 call centre operates weekdays from 8.30am to 4.30pm and from 8.30 to 3pm on Saturday and Sunday.