Saturday, 6 March 2021

10.21 am

Driver abandons flipped car on peninsula road

    By John Gibb
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    Dunedin police are investigating a crash involving a car in Harington Point Rd this morning.


    At 8.15am a member of the public reported the car, which had rolled and was sitting on its roof in the southbound lane, a police spokeswoman said.

    It was unclear exactly when the crash had occurred, but the driver was not at the scene and inquiries were being made to trace the owner, she said,

    Arrangements had been made to tow the damaged car away.

     

