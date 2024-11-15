Friday, 15 November 2024

Driver charged after South Rd collision

    Speed is believed to be a factor in the South Rd collision. Image: Ben Andrews
    A Dunedin man has been charged after allegedly driving at speed and crossing the centre line before a crash which blocked a major road.

    Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said officers were called to South Rd at 3pm yesterday after a two-vehicle crash closed the road.

    A 40-year-old man driving a silver Toyota was allegedly speeding and crossed the centre line whilst travelling up the road. 

    Travelling downhill was a Holden towing a trailer and, despite the Holden taking evasive action, both vehicles collided.

    The trailer was severely damaged. 

    Speed is believed to be a factor, as the Toyota’s front right wheel flew off.

    Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to both parties. The 40-year-old was taken into custody to undergo breath testing, which he refused.

    He was then arrested for refusing to provide a sample.

    The man was charged with dangerous driving and refusing an impairment test, and will be appearing at Dunedin District Court at a later date.

    His vehicle was impounded.

    A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances and one rapid response unit attended.

    ‘‘Two patients, both in minor conditions, were assessed and treated at the scene, no transport required."

    - By Ella Jenkins

     

