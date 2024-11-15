Driver charged after South Rd collision

You are not permitted to download, save or email this image. Visit image gallery to purchase the image.
Acting Senior Sergeant Simon Reay, of Dunedin, said officers were called to South Rd at 3pm yesterday after a two-vehicle crash closed the road.
A 40-year-old man driving a silver Toyota was allegedly speeding and crossed the centre line whilst travelling up the road.
Travelling downhill was a Holden towing a trailer and, despite the Holden taking evasive action, both vehicles collided.
The trailer was severely damaged.
Speed is believed to be a factor, as the Toyota’s front right wheel flew off.
Officers arrived at the scene and spoke to both parties. The 40-year-old was taken into custody to undergo breath testing, which he refused.
He was then arrested for refusing to provide a sample.
The man was charged with dangerous driving and refusing an impairment test, and will be appearing at Dunedin District Court at a later date.
His vehicle was impounded.
A Hato Hone St John spokesperson said two ambulances and one rapid response unit attended.
‘‘Two patients, both in minor conditions, were assessed and treated at the scene, no transport required."
- By Ella Jenkins