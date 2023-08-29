Driver hits motorway barrier after falling asleep

A driver managed to come to a safe stop after falling asleep and hitting a wire barrier on Dunedin's Southern Motorway last night.

Sergeant Matt Lee said police were alerted to a vehicle driving on its rims in the northbound lane of the motorway on State Highway 1 about 11pm.

It was later located, parked up in Kaikorai Valley Rd, with significant damage.

‘‘The 26-year-old male driver was still with the vehicle", Sgt Lee said.

‘‘He advised that he had crashed on the motorway into the wire barrier between the two lanes, after falling asleep behind the wheel.

‘‘He drove off the motorway to park.’’

Police are continuing to investigate the cause of the crash.