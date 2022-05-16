Driver hurt after collision on motorway

PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON

A man has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after his car and a truck collided on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

Police said they were notified of the crash on the southbound lane, between the off-ramp and on-ramp in Main South Rd, about 11.25am today.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 26-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was travelling in the right hand lane and crashed into the centre barrier.

The car then bounced left across the road and collided with the logging truck, causing the car to spin around.

The driver was taken to Dunedin Hospital and the car was likely to be written off.

Moderate damage was caused to the logging truck.

The road was down to one lane while an investigation took place and until the vehicles could be cleared, Snr Sgt Bond said.

A reporter at the scene said the car was extensively damaged, its airbags deployed and facing the wrong way.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Roslyn, Willowbank and St Kilda stations helped with traffic management.

oscar.francis@odt.co.nz