Monday, 16 May 2022

Driver hurt after collision on motorway

    By Oscar Francis
    1. News
    2. Dunedin

    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    PHOTO: GREGOR RICHARDSON
    A man has been taken to hospital in a moderate condition after his car and a truck collided on Dunedin's Southern Motorway.

    Police said they were notified of the crash on the southbound lane, between the off-ramp and on-ramp in Main South Rd, about 11.25am today.

    Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond said a 26-year-old man, who was the sole occupant of the car, was travelling in the right hand lane and crashed into the centre barrier.

    The car then bounced left across the road and collided with the logging truck, causing the car to spin around. 

    The driver was taken to Dunedin Hospital and the car was likely to be written off. 

    Moderate damage was caused to the logging truck.

    The road was down to one lane while an investigation took place and until the vehicles could be cleared, Snr Sgt Bond said.

    A reporter at the scene said the car was extensively damaged, its airbags deployed and facing the wrong way.

    A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokeswoman said crews from Roslyn, Willowbank and St Kilda stations helped with traffic management.

    oscar.francis@odt.co.nz

     

     

    Advertisement

    Our journalists are your neighbours

    We are the South's eyes and ears in crucial council meetings, at court hearings, on the sidelines of sporting events and on the frontline of breaking news.

    As our region faces uncharted waters in the wake of a global pandemic, Otago Daily Times continues to bring you local stories that matter.

    We employ local journalists and photographers to tell your stories, as other outlets cut local coverage in favour of stories told out of Auckland, Wellington and Christchurch.

    You can help us continue to bring you local news you can trust by becoming a supporter.

    Become a Supporter