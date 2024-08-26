Driver 'looking for smokes' before culvert crash

A driver crashed into a culvert in Mosgiel after getting distracted digging around for cigarettes underneath his car seat.

Senior Sergeant Anthony Bond, of Dunedin, said police responded about 4pm yesterday to a crash in Gladstone Rd South.

A 28-year-old man had crashed into a culvert and told police he had ‘‘been distracted by looking for his smokes’’ in the footwell of the car, but had also potentially fallen asleep, Snr Sgt Bond said.

No injuries were reported and alcohol was not involved, he said.

