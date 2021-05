A vehicle wound up in a paddock 10m below SH87 at Lee Stream after striking black ice this morning. PHOTO: GERARD O'BRIEN

A person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after their car went down a bank between Lee Stream and Outram near Dunedin.

A police spokeswoman said officers responded to a report at 8.50am today that a car had gone down a bank on State Highway 87 near Holland Rd.

The car only had one occupant, she said.

An officer at the scene told the ODT the vehicle struck black ice.

St John communications adviser Gerard Campbell said the patient was taken to Dunedin Hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.