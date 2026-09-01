Drivers are being urged plan ahead when the main highway south of Dunedin closes for repairs on Wednesday evening.

State Highway 1 would be closed between Kinmont Park and East Taieri, to allow crews to safely carry out repairs to the road’s wire rope barrier, NZTA Waka Kotahi said.

The highway was scheduled to close from 8pm to 12am, between the Riccarton Road East and Quarry Road intersections with SH1.

"Road users are encouraged to plan ahead for the closure.”

A detour will be available for northbound traffic via Riccarton Rd East, Gladstone Rd South and State Highway 87/Quarry Rd.

The reverse will apply for southbound traffic.