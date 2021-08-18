Wednesday, 18 August 2021

Dunedin artist Marilynn Webb dies

    Marilynn Webb. Photo: ODT files
    Dunedin printmaker and pastel artist Marilynn Webb has died. She was 83.

    Ms Webb taught art at both secondary and tertiary levels in Dunedin for about 30 years.


    She won several national and international awards for her art and in 2000 was made an Officer ofthe New Zealand Order of Merit for her services to art and art education.

    In 2004, she was made an emeritus principal lecturer at the School of Art.

    A private service has been held, and there will be a public memorial service.

    An obituary will follow.

